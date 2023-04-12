U.S. Army veteran receives new Jeep

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Driven to Serve is an initiative between the Freedom Alliance and U.S Bank where they help service members in need. Today in Owensboro, U.S Army Specialist Nicolas Koonce was given a payment free Jeep Cherokee.
"I'm just so happy... it means so much," said Specialist Nicolas Koonce, U.S Army Veteran.
During his two tours of duty in both Iraq and Afghanistan as a recovery mechanic and recovery vehicle operator, Koonces conducted numerous route clearances. That constant strain led to debilitating injuries including lumbar surgery, as well as PTSD and depression.
"He brings home with him very painful emotional memories that continue to haunt him and make it difficult for him to live out his life the way he did prior to deployment," said Tom Kilgannon, President of Freedom Alliance.
Until today, Nicolas and his family were currently without any mode of transportation and had to rely on numerous services which created a financial burden for him and his family. Having a car, not only allows Nicolas to receive care for his injuries but be able to do necessary things for his family.
"I had no idea that I would ever be in this position but now its just a huge weight lifted off me and my wife shoulders," said Koonce. "Just a flood of emotions and it overtook me and it wasn't bad emotions, it was great, happy emotions."
Koones and his family cant wait to get behind the wheel of his new Jeep.
"My wife may take the keys from me and say she wants to drive it first but no I just cant wait to get in there and take it for a spin," said Koonce.
It was a very special moment for Nicolas and his wife. He tells 44News that he is very thankful to both the Freedom Alliance and U.S Bank for the new Jeep.