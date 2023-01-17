U.S. Navy veteran joins Henderson Police Dept.'s new Traffic Safety Program

The Henderson Police Department introduced the public to a new program and the program's newest member on Tuesday.
HPD unveiled its new "Traffic Safety Program" on Tuesday, along with Vernon Snodgrass.
The department says Snodgrass is part of the new Traffic Safety Program. They say the Evansville native was in the US Navy from 2006-2012, where he served as a Coreman. He also served as an EMT, and in behavioral health.
Officials with the police department say that HPD responds to more than 2,100 crashes every year, and that Snodgrass will be a big help.
According to HPD, Snodgrass isn't a police officer - but will be assisting the department with crashes, motorist assists, directing traffic, and other non-criminal tasks that officers typically handle.
HPD says the new program will allow officers to focus more on patrol responsibilities and investigations.