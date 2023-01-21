UCSO: New York fugitive arrested, missing woman found

A New York man has been arrested in Union County, Kentucky, after running from New York to avoid prosecution for a 3rd degree rape charge.
UCSO says Miguel Tzoc was arrested on a federal warrant from the Southern District of New York for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. His original charge was rape 3rd Degree from New York.
According to UCSO, Tzoc groomed a female victim, who had been missing since 2020, then arranged a "coyote" to take the girl from her home in Guatemala.
Authorities say after the victim made it across the border, she was united with Tzoc in New York.
UCSO says after a violent episode there, she was taken into foster care. Tzoc found and brought her to Sebree, Kentucky.
UCSO says they were contacted by the FBI and were told Tzoc may be employed in the county.
UCSO says they made contact with his employer, who helped authorities with the case.
UCSO, KSP, FBI, and NYPD took Tzoc into custody at his work.
Authorities say Tzoc was interviewed, and the female juvenile was recovered along with her infant child.
Tzoc was arrested and charged by the UCSO for being a fugitive from another state.
UCSO says he is being held in the Webster County Detention Center where he awaits extradition.