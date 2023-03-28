 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Union County Animal Control holding yearly low-cost rabies vaccine and microchip clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
pet puppy generic

Pet owners in need of rabies vaccine and microchip services are invited to take advantage of a low-cost clinic in Union County, Kentucky.

Union County Animal Control will be hosting its annual low-cost rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, April 1.

The low-cost, outdoor event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter, located at 908 Sandy Ln. in Morganfield.

UCAC says the rabies vaccine will be available for $8, with microchipping available for $10. Other offerings include dog baths, dog licensing, a silent auction, door prizes, food and drinks, and more.

Anyone who would like more information can call the shelter at 270-389-3000.

