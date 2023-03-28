Union County Animal Control holding yearly low-cost rabies vaccine and microchip clinic

Pet owners in need of rabies vaccine and microchip services are invited to take advantage of a low-cost clinic in Union County, Kentucky.
Union County Animal Control will be hosting its annual low-cost rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, April 1.
The low-cost, outdoor event is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the shelter, located at 908 Sandy Ln. in Morganfield.
UCAC says the rabies vaccine will be available for $8, with microchipping available for $10. Other offerings include dog baths, dog licensing, a silent auction, door prizes, food and drinks, and more.
Anyone who would like more information can call the shelter at 270-389-3000.