Union County man killed in Friday morning crash on Highway 60

One person was killed in a crash that shut down a highway in Union County, Kentucky on Friday morning.
Union County Emergency Management said that a crash involving a semi had shut down part of Highway 60 near the Sturgis Airport around 9 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down the highway for several hours, but as of about 1:20 p.m., the highway had reopened.
Our news crew at the scene saw the coroner's office there.
The Union County Coroner's Office tells us the victim was 32-year-old Adrian Vallery Jr. of Sturgis.
Few other details about the crash are available right now, but we have reached out to investigators for more information.
