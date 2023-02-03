 Skip to main content
Union County man killed in Friday morning crash on Highway 60

  • Updated
Crews at the scene of a deadly crash in Union County, Kentucky

One person was killed in a crash that shut down a highway in Union County, Kentucky on Friday morning.

Union County Emergency Management said that a crash involving a semi had shut down part of Highway 60 near the Sturgis Airport around 9 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down the highway for several hours, but as of about 1:20 p.m., the highway had reopened.

Our news crew at the scene saw the coroner's office there.

The Union County Coroner's Office tells us the victim was 32-year-old Adrian Vallery Jr. of Sturgis.

Few other details about the crash are available right now, but we have reached out to investigators for more information.

