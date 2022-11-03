Union County Public Library closed until further notice after being hit by car

Officials in Union County, Kentucky, are left picking up the pieces at their local library after it was hit by a car.
A statement from the Union County Public Library shared just before 1 a.m. on Thursday said the library located in Morganfield would be closed until further notice due to the crash.
Few details on what led to the crash are known at this time, but we're working to gather more information and will provide any updates as they're received.
The statement shared by UCPL Director Debbie McClanahan noted that the Sturgis and Uniontown libraries would remain open business as usual.
