Union County Public Schools modifies dismissal times for students

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Students in the Union County Public School district are returning to class on Wednesday, but officials say this year's dismissal times will be a little different.
According to UCPS, elementary schools will start at 7:40 am and dismiss at 2:30 p.m., while middle school and high school classes will start at 8:00 a.m. and dismiss at 3:00 p.m.
The district says that for the first week of classes, bus loading will begin at the elementary schools at 2 p.m., giving students extra time to find the right bus number and driver.
Since bus loading will be early on those days, elementary students might arrive at their afternoon drop-off locations early.
Middle school and high school students will dismiss at their regular time of 3 p.m.
Any parents with questions can contact the district's transportation department.