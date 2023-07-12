Union County Schools adds extra summer meal program days

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Union County Public Schools district has extended its summer meal program.
The district said Wednesday that it would now be offering free breakfast and lunches to any child 18 and under through July 28.
During that time, Union County High School will be the only site open for meals.
Breakfasts will be served at 7:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The district says that weekend meals will also be handed out to those who are eating lunch on Friday.