Union County schools closed Monday due to increase in illnesses

Union County Public Schools

The Union County Public Schools district says that all classes were canceled for Monday to allow students and staff to recover from their illnesses after a "steady increase" of influenza, RSV, and pneumonia.

The sickness within the district follows a trend that's being seen by districts across the nation.

The district's message says that since it was already scheduled to be closed for Tuesday for Election Day, custodial and transportation staff would have extra time to deep clean and sanitize.

UCPS students are slated to return to school on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

