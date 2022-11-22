Union County woman identified as victim in fatal fire

Authorities in Union County, Kentucky, have identified the woman who died in Monday morning's fire.
The Union County Coroner's Office says 53-year-old Mary Wanita Spalding was the woman who died in the fire.
Officials said the fire broke out at a home on Madison Street in Uniontown early Monday morning around 4 a.m.
Apart from Spalding, two other people were inside the home at the time of the fire. We're told they made it out uninjured.
Authorities tell us the fire was electrical in nature, but no other information has been released.
