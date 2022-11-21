USPS employee caught in Henderson with 10 pounds of marijuana, stolen mail, police say

A United States Postal Service employee was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky, after being caught with a large amount of marijuana and stolen mail, police say.
Authorities said Monday that investigators with multiple agencies saw 28-year-old Destiny Thomas, a USPS employee, deliver a package to her home on North Elm Street.
According to police, the package was addressed to a residence on South Ingram Street, and contained more than 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana with a street value of around $15,000.
Police say a search warrant was served at Thomas' Elm Street home, where more marijuana was found as well as an undisclosed amount of stolen mail.
Thomas was arrested and booked into the Henderson County Jail on felony charges of marijuana trafficking and mail theft. Jail records show Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Authorities said that the Henderson Joint Task Force, the US Postal Inspector, the Kentucky State Police, and the Union County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.
No other details were immediately released on the investigation.