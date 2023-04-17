 Skip to main content
Vanilia Ice to headline 4th Fest lineup in Madisonville

2023 Madisonville 4th Fest

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — The City of Madisonville has announced its musical lineup for the 2023 4th Fest and Praise in the Park.

The three-day music festival will take place at Madisonville City Park on June 30th, July 1st, and 2nd.  

The headline act will be on Saturday, July 1st, with Vanilla Ice, joined by C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, and DJ Shay.

On Friday, June 30th, Clay Walker will take the stage on Country Night, with Coffey Anderson and the 101st Airborne Rock Band.

Praise In The Park will happen on Sunday, July 2nd, with Matthew West on stage, along with Anne Wilson and Ben Fuller.

The three-day event will be free. The festival will also feature food truck, kids activities, and a beer garden on Friday and Saturday nights.  Gates and activities will start at 3PM, with the concerts starting every night at 5PM.

Plus, on the 4th of July, there will be a fireworks display following the end of the Madisonville Miners game at the City Park.

Details on times, parking, and shuttle information will be provided leading up to the event.