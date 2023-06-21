Victim dies after shooting near Owensboro park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — We're working to learn more about a deadly Wednesday shooting that happened in Owensboro.
Authorities told us one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened near Ben Hawes Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department and deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting on Willet Road around 12:30 p.m.
Just before 4 p.m., authorities held a press conference and told our news crew that the victim in the shooting had died.
No details on the identity of the victim have been released at this time, but we're working to learn more.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.