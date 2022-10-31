 Skip to main content
Victim identified after body found in Henderson; Now under investigation as homicide

Police are providing several updates on a death investigation that started in Henderson, Kentucky on Sunday.

As we reported Sunday, police said they were conducting an investigation in Henderson after a man's body was discovered in a yard on Carter Drive.

Police said Monday that the man who was found dead was 33-year-old Darrell Hayes.

According to HPD, an autopsy conducted on Monday showed that Hayes was killed by a gunshot wound. They say his death's now being investigated as a homicide.

HPD is still looking for information on the case as no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with more information on the incident should call HPD at 270-831-1295.

