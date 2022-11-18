Victim identified in fatal crash on Audubon Parkway in Henderson County

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Henderson County, Kentucky.
According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, three vehicles were involved in the crash on the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit back on Nov. 15.
One driver, Ryan Dickerson of the Ohio County community of Cromwell, was identified as the man who died in the crash.
Authorities say another driver, Darrel Blacklock of Cromwell, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The sheriff's office says the driver of an RV that was involved in the crash was William Kirkwood of Evansville.
According to the sheriff's office, Kirkwood's RV rear-ended the truck driven by Dickerson, which then rear-ended the Honda driven by Blacklock.
HCSO says the crash remains under investigation.