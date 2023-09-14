Victim in deadly weekend Ohio County crash identified

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — We now know the identity of a man who was killed in a crash over the weekend in Ohio County.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the victim in the crash was 67-year-old Ray Rowe.
As we reported, the crash happened on SR 69, north of Hartford.
According to his obituary, Rowe was born in Owensboro but lived in McHenry. He is survived by his wife, brothers, son, and other family members.
A funeral service was held for Rowe on Thursday afternoon.
No other details on the deadly wreck were immediately released.