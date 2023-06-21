Victim taken to hospital after shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — We're working to learn more about a Wednesday shooting that happened in Owensboro.
Authorities tell us one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting that happened near Ben Hawes Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department and deputies with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting on Willet Road around 12:30 p.m.
No other details on what led up to the shooting or the victim's condition are available right now, but we're working to learn more.
Stay with us on-air and online for updates.