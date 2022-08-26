Victims identified in fatal shooting at Henderson men's shelter

Two people who were killed in a Thursday night shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, have been identified.

The Henderson Police Department identified the victims as 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes.

Police responded to an active shooter situation at the Harbor House Christian Center men's shelter on Clay Street around 8 p.m. On Thursday.

In addition to the two lives claimed in the shooting, two other people were injured.

Police said that the surviving victims were men ages 33 and 41, but that both had life-threatening injuries when they were taken to the hospital. According to police, all four victims in the shooting were residents of the Harbor House.

Authorities said they arrested a suspect in the case: 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson.

HPD says investigators found Gibbs' vehicle unoccupied at the Henderson Boat Ramp just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple officers then flooded the area and found Gibbs walking in the area of Atkinson Park softball field with a handgun in his possession, according to police.

Gibbs was booked into the Henderson County Jail on two counts of Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on this developing story.