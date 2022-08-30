Violent teens terrorize Madisonville neighborhood

The Madisonville Police Department has been made aware of a video that has been circulating Facebook.
The video depicts a violent encounter amongst a group of juveniles in a local neighborhood.
That neighborhood is the Elk Creek Mobile Home Community.
The video which is circulating on Facebook, shows a group of 4 to 5 young adults beating a mother.
No one else was reported to be injured in the attack.
The neighborhood is described as normally being a safe place.
Authorities believe they have identified most of the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Central Dispatch at 270-821-1720 or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 270-825-1111