Viral photo shows coal miner who rushed to see Kentucky basketball game with son after work

A picture that appears to show a Kentucky coal miner and his son at a basketball game is picking up some major traction on social media.
University of Kentucky men's basketball Coach John Calipari posted the photo to social media on Monday morning around 10 a.m., showing a man in his uniform sitting next to his son at the team's game.
Coach Calipari says he was told that the man raced to be with his son and watch UK play.
"My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," Coach Calipari said of the photo. "From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team."
Mollie McGuire says the photo is of her son Michael, an employee of Excel Mining. "It doesn’t matter to him how long he has worked or how hard his day is, he is always there and shows up for our babies," A follow-up post from Mollie says. "He is the most selfless man ever and always puts his family first!"
After about five hours since the photo was posted on Coach Calipari's Facebook page, it's been shared more than 18,000 times. That's not including the 6,000+ retweets it's received on Twitter.
Coach Calipari says he plans to give the man and his family tickets to be treated as VIPs at Rupp Arena.