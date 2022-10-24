 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening...

Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to
severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity
values through this evening. This combination will keep fire
danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation
chances increase later tonight.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
can spread quickly in this environment.

Viral photo shows coal miner who rushed to see Kentucky basketball game with son after work

  • Updated
  • 0
Photo shared by UK Coach John Calipari shows coal miner and father who rushed to watch the team play with his son after his shift

Photo shared by UK Coach John Calipari shows coal miner and father who rushed to watch the team play with his son after his shift

A picture that appears to show a Kentucky coal miner and his son at a basketball game is picking up some major traction on social media.

University of Kentucky men's basketball Coach John Calipari posted the photo to social media on Monday morning around 10 a.m., showing a man in his uniform sitting next to his son at the team's game.

Coach Calipari says he was told that the man raced to be with his son and watch UK play.

"My family’s American dream started in a Clarksburg, WV coal mine, so this picture hits home," Coach Calipari said of the photo. "From what I’ve been told, after his shift, he raced to be with his son & watch our team."

Mollie McGuire says the photo is of her son Michael, an employee of Excel Mining. "It doesn’t matter to him how long he has worked or how hard his day is, he is always there and shows up for our babies," A follow-up post from Mollie says. "He is the most selfless man ever and always puts his family first!"

After about five hours since the photo was posted on Coach Calipari's Facebook page, it's been shared more than 18,000 times. That's not including the 6,000+ retweets it's received on Twitter.

Coach Calipari says he plans to give the man and his family tickets to be treated as VIPs at Rupp Arena.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you