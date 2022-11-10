Warrant issued for man's arrest after fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County

Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they have a suspect in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened early Wednesday morning.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps, who is shown in the photo on this article.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that a warrant had been issued for Phelps' arrest on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a DUI suspended license.

The fatal hit-and-run leading to the warrant for Phelps' arrest happened in the area of Tippett Road and Livingston Road in Hanson. 30-year-old Zachary Higgins was the man who was killed.

Anyone who has information on Phelps' whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at 270-821-5661 or Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County at 270-825-1111.