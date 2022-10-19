 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY...

West to northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with isolated higher gusts
are expected today, along with very low humidity this afternoon.
The breezy conditions and low humidity, combined with the very
dry vegetation across the region due to the ongoing drought means
there will be an elevated fire danger today.

The concern for field fires will be high today. Take extra care
with any activities that may accidently cause a fire. It is
imperative that you refrain from any intentional burning. Many
counties across our region continue to have burn bans in effect.

We anticipate we will have another elevated or critical fire
danger concern on Thursday.

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch the demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky.

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday.

The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan.

In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded.

Phases three and four will focus on the piers that hold up the steel truss spans and will not be open to the public.

You can see Wednesday morning's implosion of the large portion of the bridge in the video attached to this article, or in a new window here.

