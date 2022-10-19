Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday.
The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan.
In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded.
Phases three and four will focus on the piers that hold up the steel truss spans and will not be open to the public.
You can see Wednesday morning's implosion of the large portion of the bridge in the video attached to this article, or in a new window here.