Water restrictions lifted in Madisonville after issues caused by leaking pipes

Water restrictions that were previously in place in the city of Madisonville, Kentucky, have been lifted.
City officials tell us the state gave the "all clear" to lift the water restrictions in Madisonville on Friday morning.
A statement from the city said:
"The City of Madisonville would like to thank our Water Filter team, Water Distribution team for their hard work during the recent water conservation request. Thank you to all the residents in the City of Madisonville for your cooperation during this time. The Division of water has now lifted All restrictions."
As we previously reported, restrictions on water usage had been in place for the city since freezing temperatures caused water pipes to leak. The city's water pressure was affected by the leaks, and restrictions on things like car washes and pressure washing were put in place while officials addressed the issue.
The water problem caused other issues within the city, like on Jan. 3, when firefighters needed to call in tankers from other departments to assist in a business fire.