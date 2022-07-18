Weather causes Severe damage to Hu-B's Marina in Kuttawa

Sudden severe weather hit Kuttawa in Lyon County, Kentucky early Sunday morning, causing nearly $1.5 million worth of damages to Hu-B's marina alone.
Dock D at the marina was completely destroyed with two boats still lodged under the dock's wreckage.
Boat owners and employees were surprised by the sudden severe weather. "That dock is totally destroyed," said Wayne Breedlove, the owner of the marina. "We did have two couples staying the week on their boats but fortunately, they got off and no one was hurt."
No one was injured in the Microburst weather event to hit the Marina.
According to the National Weather Service, a microburst is a pattern of intense winds that descends from rain clouds, hitting the ground and fanning out horizontally, creating dangerously high winds.