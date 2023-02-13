Webster County authorities launch new anonymous tip submission system

Officials in Webster County, Kentucky, say there's a new way for community members to report suspicious activity.
The Webster County Sheriff's Office announced the launch of the "2gether We Can Make a Difference" tip system, otherwise known as 2WC.
According to the sheriff's office, the 2WC system is an online platform where community members, parents, and students can report suspicious or concerning behavior anonymously. WCSO says the tips will be screened and then addressed by the appropriate agency.
The sheriff's office says you just need to scan the QR code on any of the 2WC flyers to get a form that can be filled out to report drug activity, criminal behavior, serious mental health issues, or other threats to safety, with no personal information needed.
"It is our hope that by having a way to anonymously report suspicious activity or concerns in the community, that citizens will feel more comfortable sharing those concerns," WCSO says. "Community participation is crucial to addressing substance misuse and abuse, mental health, safety, and social well being in Webster County."
The sheriff's office says you should still dial 911 in the event of an emergency.