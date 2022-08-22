 Skip to main content
Webster County deputy jailer charged with sexual abuse and official misconduct

  • Updated
Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs

Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs (Hopkins County Jail photo)

A jailer in Webster County, Kentucky, was recently arrested on several criminal charges.

Authorities with the Kentucky State Police say they started investigating a deputy jailer at the Webster County Jail after receiving a complaint.

Through the investigation, KSP says it was revealed that 29-year-old Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz of Dawson Springs had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on duty in his official capacity.

KSP says Drewicz is being charged with three counts of video voyeurism, three counts of promoting contraband, one count of sexual abuse, and three counts of official misconduct.

Drewicz was booked into the Hopkins County Jail, where he's being held on a $10,000 bond.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.

