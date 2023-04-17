 Skip to main content
Webster County getting $900K for nonprofits, water infrastructure projects

  • Updated
  • 0
cash graphic mgn

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Webster County community is getting $900,000 in federal funding that will go towards several nonprofit organizations and water infrastructure projects.

Officials say the money comes from Kentucky's allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding, and that it will be distributed between two nonprofits and five projects.

Award recipients include:

  • St. Michael Parish of Sebree, KY, Inc. — $ 50,849.03
  • Redbanks Colonial Terrace — $100,000
  • City of Providence Water Meter Replacement — $290,000
  • City of Clay 1st Street, 2nd Street and East Railroad Street Water Line Replacement — $300,000
  • City of Providence Lake Pump House Generator — $105,000
  • Webster County Sanitation District Pump Station #1 Replacement — $59,714
  • City of Dixon Water Line Replacements — $36,000  

“Nonprofits are one of our commonwealth’s largest employers in the private sector and play an outsized role in Kentucky’s economy,” said Senator Robby Mills, R-Henderson. “In light of the economic impacts caused by the pandemic, staffing shortages and record inflation have forced many Kentucky nonprofits to scale back their operations or shutter their doors altogether. These funds will go a long way in helping these organizations continue serving the people of Webster County.”

