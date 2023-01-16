Webster County inmate on the run after escaping from jail, police say

Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate out of Webster County, Kentucky.
The Kentucky State Police tells us 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper is currently on the run after escaping from the Webster County Jail on Sunday.
According to KSP, Harper escaped from the jail around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. They say he escaped wearing a tan jacket that says "Webster Co Jail," blue jeans, and white shoes.
Harper is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair, standing about 6'1" and weighing around 185 pounds.
According to jail records, Harper was arrested back in August 2022 on charges including drug possession, resisting arrest, and fleeing police.
KSP says it's unclear where Harper may have went after escaping.
Anyone who may see him should call KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.