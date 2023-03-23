 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Webster County officials asking for help in search for missing child

  • Updated
  • 0
Webster County officials asking for help in search for missing child
Megan DiVenti

Webster County officials say they need the public's help in finding a missing child. 

Emergency Management posted on social media late Wednesday night reporting 7-year-old Miguel "Michael" Jose-Perez missing. 

Officials say this is what is known: 

  • Hispanic Male
  • Light-brown complexion
  • 4'7"
  • 80lbs
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Thin Build
  • Wearing a black flannel style jacket, red shirt with white writing, and gray sweatpants
  • Possibly carrying a black backpack

Webster County EMA says if you see this child or have any information on his whereabouts, call dispatch at (270)-639-5012.

