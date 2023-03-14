Webster County residents asked to help with new project aimed at addressing areas affected by mining

Officials in Webster County, Kentucky say they're starting a project that will address areas affected by historic mining around the county.
The City of Providence is teaming up with the Webster County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Division of Abandoned Mine Lands for the project, which will located and identify areas affected by historic mining.
City officials say that while some locations are known already, help from the community is needed to locate affected areas that remain unknown.
Residents of Providence and surrounding areas are being asked to attend a community meeting to discuss the project. That's happening on April 4 at 6 p.m. at the Providence Elementary Gymnasium.
Anyone who would like to get an early start helping with the project is asked to submit an online inquiry for investigation.
If you have an area of concern that you believe to be affected by historic mining, you can click here to submit your inquiry online. You can also find more information on the impacts of historic mining there.