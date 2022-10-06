Webster County Schools district addresses potential threat at Dixon campus

District officials in Webster County, Kentucky, are addressing an issue Thursday morning.
A brief statement from the district made Thursday morning said that the district was "aware of an issue," but that there was not an active shooter at its schools.
"We are aware of an issue at the Dixon campus but there is no active threat. More information will be released concerning this situation. There was not an active shooter at the Dixon campus this morning," the first statement from Webster County Schools says.
The latest update from the school district shares more details, and says that the issue in reference was a potential threat.
"This morning, staff was made aware of a potential threat, and for the safety of our students, the entire Dixon campus was placed on lockdown. Local authorities were contacted to investigate and it was determined that there was no threat," the update from Webster County Schools says.
The district says that all students and staff are safe, but no other details have been released at this time.