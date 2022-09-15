Webster County Schools district receives nearly $400K for new laptops for students

A western Kentucky school district will be providing new tech to students thanks to a large amount of grant funding.
Officials with Webster County Schools say the district received a $382,000 technology grant to provide new computers to students.
According to the district's announcement, the funds will be used to provide brand new Chromebooks for all students at Webster County Middle School and Webster County High School.
The district has now received more than $800,000 in technology grants over the last two years.
District officials say they're excited about the funding, which will directly impact learning opportunities for students.