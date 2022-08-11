 Skip to main content
Webster County sheriff indicted on several criminal charges, attorney general says

State officials in Kentucky say a local sheriff has been indicted on several criminal charges.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says that action from his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, age 57, of Sebree.

According to AG Cameron's announcement, Jones was indicted on charges of Official Misconduct First Degree and Tampering with a Witness, which respectively, are a Class A Misdemeanor and a Class D Felony.

