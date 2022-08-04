Webster County woman charged after meth and syringes found in house with young kids, police say

A Webster County, Kentucky woman is facing several charges after police say they found syringes, meth, and other items in her home with two young kids.
A news release from the Providence Police Department says authorities went to serve a search warrant at a home on South Finley Street early Thursday morning.
Inside the house, police say they found 31-year-old Namita Clarice Dawn Brown and two small kids ages 5 and 2.
According to police, officers found syringes, methamphetamine, smoking devices, and a variety of other paraphernalia inside the bedroom where Brown and the two kids sleep.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Webster County Jail on charges of meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and wanton endangerment.
PPD says Social Services was notified and responded to the scene to investigate and find suitable placement for the kids.
Police say they expect to make another arrest in the case as the result of drugs and other evidence found in a separate part of the house.