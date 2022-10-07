 Skip to main content
...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

crash graphic

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon.

The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County.

KPS says its preliminary investigation indicates that a 17-year-old driver was going north on US 41 when she tried to turn left onto KY 138, putting her vehicle in the path of a pickup truck that was going south down US 41.

Police say the truck hit the passenger side of the teen's car, pushing it into another car that was stopped at the stop sign on KY 138.

KSP says a 78-year-old Dora Ruby of Slaughters, a passenger in the teen's car, was flown to the hospital for her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

