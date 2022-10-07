Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon.
The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County.
KPS says its preliminary investigation indicates that a 17-year-old driver was going north on US 41 when she tried to turn left onto KY 138, putting her vehicle in the path of a pickup truck that was going south down US 41.
Police say the truck hit the passenger side of the teen's car, pushing it into another car that was stopped at the stop sign on KY 138.
KSP says a 78-year-old Dora Ruby of Slaughters, a passenger in the teen's car, was flown to the hospital for her injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.