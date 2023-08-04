'Welcome home' parade happening for Union County teen who won gold wrestling world championships

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A parade is being held to welcome home a Tri-State world-class athlete on Friday.
As we reported, Union County High School student Jordyn Raney recently became a world champion after winning the gold medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling (55 kg weight class) at the 2023 U17 World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.
According to the Morganfield Police Department, a welcome home parade will depart from the "Peak Bros" BBQ restaurant in Waverly at 6:15 p.m. Friday before making its way to the Legion Park in Morganfield.
The community is invited to come out and show their support between Waverly and the courthouse on Highway 60, and from the courthouse up East Main Street to Legion Park.
At the park, officials say there will be a celebration at the pavilion near the old pool.