Western Kentucky Botanical Garden hosting orchid sale

Plant lovers in the Owensboro, Kentucky area should know about an upcoming sale.
The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden says it's holding an orchid sale on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The sale will kick off at 10 a.m., continuing to 1 p.m. on a first-come first-served basis.
Organizers say they plan to have 35 orchids available, priced at $25 each.
Anyone interested is invited to come to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden conservatory and see what's available.
The Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is located at 2731 W. 2nd St. in Owensboro.