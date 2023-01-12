Western Kentucky elementary students transferred to high school due to damage caused by storms

Some students in western Kentucky had to learn in a different environment Thursday due to damaging overnight storms.
School officials with Ben Johnson Elementary School in Breckenridge County said students were moved to the county's high school for classes on Thursday after their school building was damaged in overnight storms.
A statement from the school on Thursday said that all of the students were safely transported to Breckenridge County High School after problems by caused by the severe weather.
Those overnight storms brought strong winds and hail to the area, with local residents sending us several pictures of large hailstones.
Across the street from the elementary school in Breckenridge County, the Peter Cave General Store was also damaged.
You can see some photos of the damage below.