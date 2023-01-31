Western Kentucky organizations, law enforcement agencies invited to apply for anti-crime funding

Organizations and law enforcement agencies working against violent crime and gun violence in western Kentucky can apply to receive a boost in funding.
Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, announced Tuesday that applications are now being accepted for Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) grant funding for Western District of Kentucky.
“Project Safe Neighborhoods is the Department’s flagship program designed to effectively reduce violent crime and gun violence,” said U.S. Attorney Bennett. “PSN’s core principles of fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results, bring together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to decrease violent crime. I encourage community organizations and law enforcement agencies throughout our 53 counties to apply for funding and utilize their expertise to make our communities safer for all citizens.”
According to Bennett, the program has $489,571 to award in the Western District. Priority for the funds will go to youth-serving organizations that provide things like prevention programming, mental health and social services assistance for at-risk individuals, crime prevention training, de-escalation training and community training for law enforcement officers, gang task forces; and equipment, services, and technology for law enforcement.
Western District of Kentucky community organizations and law enforcement agencies interested in applying for this PSN grant funding can click here.