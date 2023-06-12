Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s 'Save Our Summer' blood drive starts Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Only you can prevent blood shortages, and this is the perfect time to come out and donate because the need for blood is always there.
44News spoke with Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s CEO, Janet Howard, on why they need blood during this specific season, “Summers are inherently hard to get blood donors in. Schools are out, people are busy, they’re going on vacation. So several several years ago we started the Save Our Summer blood drive.”
Tuesday marks the first day of the blood drive and the first 75 blood donors will receive a pre-paid pass to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum!
Now each day is different because if you are one of the first 75 to donate on Wednesday, you will receive a pre-paid admission to the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden!
And on Thursday you will receive a free ice cream/frozen treat!
It doesn’t stop there, because there will be a lot of other chances to win prizes.
Lunch will be provided each day and the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center will also make a $5 donation to the Georgia McCrady medical fund for each successful blood donation made.
44News spoke with Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center’s Recruiter, Adam Johnston, on the importance of donating blood, “Every blood donation can actually save three lives. We need to all be involved in a way to help others live and survive. And if it wasn’t for blood donations, unfortunately, lives would be lost, and nobody wants that.”
They are the sole supplier for 6 hospitals, and continue to serve 12 counties and over 250,000 residents have access to their blood supply.
The blood drive hours Tuesday are 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. On Wednesday and Thursday, the drive will take place from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is located at 3015 Old Hartford Rd. in Owensboro.