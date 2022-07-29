Western Kentucky's first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Muhlenberg County

A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being unveiled in Kentucky on Monday.
The new Baby Box is being unveiled in the Muhlenberg County city of Powderly.
It will be the 11th Safe Haven Baby Box in the Bluegrass State, but the first in our western Kentucky area. It will also be the 114th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation.
The new box will be located at the Muhlenberg County Emergency Management Services building located on Doss Drive. The box will be blessed on Monday, with a pastor and several speakers present.
The special Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow mothers to surrender their newborn infants with 100% anonymity. A silent alarm is triggered after an infant is placed inside one of the boxes, prompting first responders to retrieve the newborn child.
For a full list of Safe Haven Baby Box locations or more information on the service, visit shbb.org.