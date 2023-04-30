Why you could face a litter fee for mowing your lawn

CENTRAL CITY, KY (WEVV)—Did you know you could get fined for mowing your lawn?
The City of Central City Police Department says mowing grass into the road is hazardous to drivers.
CCPD says criminal littering is a Class A Misdemeanor. Littering is knowingly placing or throwing litter on public or private property or water without permission.
Litter means rubbish, refuse, waste material, offal, paper, glass, cans, bottles, trash, debris, or any foreign substance.
If you are found guilty of littering, you could face up to a $500 fine or up to a year in jail.