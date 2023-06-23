Wings Over Western Kentucky airshow coming to Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — There's an airshow coming to the City of Madisonville.
The City, along with the Madisonville Regional Airport, will be hosting the "Wings Over Western Kentucky" airshow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The event will be free and open to the public, and will feature a variety of "exciting aviation acts along with static display aircraft." Free parking will also be available.
"We are thrilled to host Wings Over Western Kentucky, as it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase our airport and the facility upgrades we have made over the last several years," says Madisonville Regional Airport Manager, Emily Herron. "The event is an excellent platform to feature the importance of aviation to Madisonville and the surrounding community. We are confident the event will bring positive attention and economic benefit to the area."
"The City of Madisonville is proud to host the inaugural Wings Over Western Kentucky airshow at the Madisonville Regional Airport. Our community is sure to be thrilled with the sights and sounds of the event! A special thanks to the City of Madisonville’s Tourism Committee and the City Council for their continuous support when it comes to bringing events like the airshow to Madisonville," Mayor Kevin Cotton adds.
The family-friendly event will also include local food and dessert vendors along with a kid’s area.
For more information on the airshow, you can visit wingsoverwesternkentucky.com.