...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Wings Over Western Kentucky airshow coming to Madisonville

  Updated
  • 0
hopkins-county-kentucky-generic-2020.jpg

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — There's an airshow coming to the City of Madisonville.

The City, along with the Madisonville Regional Airport, will be hosting the "Wings Over Western Kentucky" airshow at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will be free and open to the public, and will feature a variety of "exciting aviation acts along with static display aircraft." Free parking will also be available.

"We are thrilled to host Wings Over Western Kentucky, as it will be a great opportunity for us to showcase our airport and the facility upgrades we have made over the last several years," says Madisonville Regional Airport Manager, Emily Herron. "The event is an excellent platform to feature the importance of aviation to Madisonville and the surrounding community. We are confident the event will bring positive attention and economic benefit to the area."

"The City of Madisonville is proud to host the inaugural Wings Over Western Kentucky airshow at the Madisonville Regional Airport. Our community is sure to be thrilled with the sights and sounds of the event! A special thanks to the City of Madisonville’s Tourism Committee and the City Council for their continuous support when it comes to bringing events like the airshow to Madisonville," Mayor Kevin Cotton adds.

The family-friendly event will also include local food and dessert vendors along with a kid’s area.

For more information on the airshow, you can visit wingsoverwesternkentucky.com.

