Winner of 2023 'Owensboro Burger Week' announced

Organizers of Owensboro Burger Week in Owensboro, Kentucky, say the city's top burger has been selected after this year's event.
Visit Owensboro says that Windy Hollow Biscuit House is the winner of this year's Owensboro Burger Week, taking home the trophy for best overall burger for their Shrimp and Grits Burger.
“We can’t say thank you enough to both the restaurants who worked tirelessly to make this event happen and to customers who supported Burger Week. Over $241,843 was spent in nine days on featured burgers sales alone. When you take those burger sales and add in people buying other food and drinks, you’ve created an enormous economic impact,” said Dave Kirk, Visit Owensboro.
Windy Hollow Biscuit took first place after a blind tasting from a 14-person judging panel awarded the restaurant the highest overall average score of 86.86 out of 100 possible points.
Niko’s Bakery finished in second place and J’s Good Grub finished third. Old Hickory BBQ finished fourth and Thai Food Owensboro rounded out the top five.
For the third year in a row, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s also sold the most featured burgers during Owensboro Burger Week at 3,584.
You can check out Windy Hollow Biscuit House at 630 Emory Dr. in Owensboro
Owensboro Burger Week will return in early Spring of 2024.