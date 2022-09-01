Woman, 5 juveniles charged after video of Madisonville attack circulates on social media

Police say five minors and a woman have been charged in connection with a video that appeared to show an attack on another juvenile.
We first reported on the incident earlier in the week, after officials with the Madisonville Police Department said they were investigating a video depicting "a violent encounter amongst juveniles in a local neighborhood."
Police told us the video stemmed from an incident that happened at the Elk Creek Trailer Park.
The Madisonville Police Department says that 35-year-old Kattie Sass was charged with Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree for allowing the assault to take place while she was present and failing to call for aid.
According to police, the five juveniles accused of participating in the attack have been charged with Assault 4th Degree.
No other details have been released on the investigation.