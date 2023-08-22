Woman accused of keeping dogs in deplorable conditions facing 24 animal cruelty charges

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges in Hopkins County after police say she was keeping dogs in deplorable conditions.
The Kentucky State Police says it investigated the incident alongside the Hopkins County Humane Society.
After a month-long investigation, KSP says the humane society found that numerous Alaskan Malamutes were being kept in deplorable conditions and sold unvaccinated.
KSP says the preliminary investigation revealed that 58-year-old Nina Holm o Dawson Springs was in possession of 24 dogs.
Police say Holm was keeping several dogs in feces-covered metal out building in extreme heat, with little to no ventilation and no water.
Troopers say they also discovered five puppies covered in feces, locked inside a small cage in the kitchen.
Holm was charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty, and voluntarily surrendered 24 dogs and puppies to the Hopkins County Humane Society.