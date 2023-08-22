Woman accused of keeping dogs in deplorable conditions facing 24 animal cruelty charges

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
August 23rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Woman accused of keeping dogs in deplorable conditions facing 24 animal cruelty charges

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges in Hopkins County after police say she was keeping dogs in deplorable conditions.

The Kentucky State Police says it investigated the incident alongside the Hopkins County Humane Society.

After a month-long investigation, KSP says the humane society found that numerous Alaskan Malamutes were being kept in deplorable conditions and sold unvaccinated.

KSP says the preliminary investigation revealed that 58-year-old Nina Holm o Dawson Springs was in possession of 24 dogs.

Police say Holm was keeping several dogs in feces-covered metal out building in extreme heat, with little to no ventilation and no water.

Troopers say they also discovered five puppies covered in feces, locked inside a small cage in the kitchen.

Holm was charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty, and voluntarily surrendered 24 dogs and puppies to the Hopkins County Humane Society.

