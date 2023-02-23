Woman arrested in latest Henderson County fentanyl bust

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is behind bars in the area's latest drug trafficking investigation.
Investigators with the Henderson Joint Task Force said Thursday that they served a search warrant in Henderson's East End as the result of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation.
During their search, authorities say they seized over 28 grams of powder fentanyl, along with crystal meth and marijuana.
Police say 38-year-old Melinda Cabell was arrested on felony charges for fentanyl trafficking and meth trafficking, plus a misdemeanor marijuana trafficking charge.
Cabell was booked into the Henderson County Jail, with a court date set for Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.