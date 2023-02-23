 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Woman arrested in latest Henderson County fentanyl bust

  • Updated
  • 0
Melinda Cabell, 38, of Henderson (Henderson County Jail)

Melinda Cabell, 38, of Henderson (Henderson County Jail)

A Henderson, Kentucky woman is behind bars in the area's latest drug trafficking investigation.

Investigators with the Henderson Joint Task Force said Thursday that they served a search warrant in Henderson's East End as the result of an ongoing fentanyl trafficking investigation.

During their search, authorities say they seized over 28 grams of powder fentanyl, along with crystal meth and marijuana.

Police say 38-year-old Melinda Cabell was arrested on felony charges for fentanyl trafficking and meth trafficking, plus a misdemeanor marijuana trafficking charge.

Cabell was booked into the Henderson County Jail, with a court date set for Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

