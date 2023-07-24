Woman charged after gun goes off at Owensboro bowling alley

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Police in Owensboro say a woman is being charged after a handgun in a purse was "negligently discharged" at a local business on Saturday.
Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were called to the Diamond Lanes South bowling alley on Carlton Drive around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after a gun was fired.
At the scene, officers said they found that a handgun in a purse had been "negligently discharged" into an area near a patron of the business.
OPD says officers saw a bullet hole in a chair in an adjacent lane, and that two firearms were found inside the woman's purse and collected.
OPD says that woman was 30-year-old Mary Lewis Boarman of Owensboro, who's being charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.
No injuries were reported.