Woman charged in deadly Hancock County shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A woman is being charged in a deadly shooting that happened in Hancock County, Kentucky on Sunday night.
The Kentucky State Police says 57-year-old Dianna McKinney of Lewisport was arrested and charged with Assault 1st Degree and tampering with physical evidence.
The investigation started around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when authorities were called to a home on Curtis Road in Lewisport.
At the home, KSP says 41-year-old Roger Benningfield Jr. was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
Benningfield was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and died from his injuries.
Since Bennigfield died in the incident, authorities say it's possible that McKinney could be charged with murder in the case.
McKinney has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday morning.