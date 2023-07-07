Woman dead after hit-and-run involving semi in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Henderson Police are investigating a deadly Friday morning crash involving a semi and pedestrian.
The Henderson Police Department said around 6:30 a.m. Friday that the intersection of 2nd Street and Green Street was shut down due to the incident.
Police tell us that a woman was killed in the incident, and that it was a hit-and-run.
We're told the woman was hit by several other drivers after being hit by the semi, and that at least one other vehicle in addition to the semi didn't stop.
Officials with the Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident, and said that the semi that was involved had been located.
The intersection where the crash happened was closed for a few hours, but has since reopened.
No other details are available right now. Stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.